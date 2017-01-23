FVP Launches International Fair of Khartoum

Khartoum – First Vice President, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will launch this evening the 34th round of the International Fair of Khartoum at Burri.

Minister of Trade, Ambassador Salah Mohammed Al-Hassan affirmed the completion of all the arrangements for the fair which will be participated by 19 countries, adding that the fair represents an opportunity for the businessmen and big companies to meet.

He added that the fair includes several pavilions to show the latest technology and the modern machineries besides the commodities.

Exhibition Department Director in the Ministry, Osman Hamid said that several institutions have its pavilions in the fair besides the Ministry of Investment to reflect the potentials of the countries.

Marketing Director in the SFZ, Abdul Hafiz Al-Jack said that there are 6 pavilions with 150 foreign companies participating besides 450 local companies.