Minerals Ministry Permits Gold Producing Companies to Export 70% of their Produce

Khartoum - The Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al Karouri has disclosed new restrictions for dealing in purchase and export of gold via agreement with the

Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan whereby the new policy allows the private sector companies to purchase and export gold and ending the monoploy of the Central Bank of Sudan.

The Minister stressed while addressing yesterday the program of the year 2016 harvest of the Public Authority of Geological Research and the inauguration of the geological map reviewing gold export policies whereby previously there were restrictions on export of gold

He went on to say that “now the companies are allowed to export 70% of their produce and sell the rest to the Central Bank of Sudan noting that there are further investment and gold sale -attracting policies.

He acknowledged that during the past period there was a slow down in production due to these restrictions and after these new policies we expect a huge production in the coming years.

The Minister elborated that gold production last year represented 37% of the total exports of the country during the year 2016 expecting this figure to rise this year via more attrating policies which will lead to reducing smuggling noting that the produce of last year has amounted to 93 tons of which 30 tons are exported via the official routes saying that not all of the remaining quanities are smuggled but there is storage and other export for the purpose of manufacturing and returning.