Khartoum: The Ministry of Minerals has yesterday signed an agreement with the Russian Rose Geological company under which it received all geological information related to

Sudan since the year 1970 in the presence of the Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq al Karouri Dr Hayat Al Mahi the Chair of Energy committee at the National assembly and a number of ministry’s officials.

A l Karouri has described the agreement as one of the most imprtant agreement in the cooperation protocol between the Sudanese Russian Governments comprising seven points

He said Sudan benefits from the Russian side in developing minerals sector and the information received by his ministry include accurate and important information while the term of the agreement is twenty months containing the maping of the whole Sudan, habilitating laboratories as well as updating the database.

He said the deal includes the study of five sites to be selected by the Ministry for conducting the study on it up to the bank phase hailing the growing Sudanese-Russian cooperation and the protocol of cooperation that comprised many agreements.

For his part Dr. Mohamed Abu Fatima the general manager of Public Authority for Geological Resercahes has affirmed that the information received by the Ministry is deemed to be a completion of the database existing at the Ministry.

Meanwhile The Russian Ambassador to Khartoun Mir Gas has discribed information and knowledge as the most important treasures of the contemporary world considering the signing as a landmark event in the progress of relations between the two countries.