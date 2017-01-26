Zain Sponsors Three Thousand Meals for Basic Level Pupils

Khartoum – In the presence of Khartoum State Minister of Health, Prof. Mamoun Hummaida and the Zain Executive Director, Lt. Gen. (Pilot), El-Fateh Orwa besides leading

figures in education and voluntary organizations in Khartoum State, Zain renewed on Monday 23rd January with Mujadidoon Charity Organization the partnership according to which 3000 meals will be provided to the needy pupils in Basic Level Schools at Khartoum State.

Khartoum State Health Minister who addressed the signing ceremony lauded the outstanding coordination between Zain and the voluntary organizations along with the integration of the social roles which serve the educational process in the country, adding that Zain, through its social responsibility programme contributed in providing the social security and easing the obstacles facing many Sudanese families in the continuation of educating their kids.

He described Zain as a strategic partner for the services institutions in the country, commending Muajdidoon efforts and their role in making the programme a success.

For his part, Zian Executive President, Lt. Gen. (Pilot), El-Fateh Orwa affirmed the continuation of supporting and encouraging the charity initiatives, adding the Zain’s commitment to the social responsibility pushes the company to expand the horizons through which it contributes in social development.

He said that the initiative of providing meals for pupils is one of the pioneering projects, adding that Zain contributed in providing around 3 million meals in the recent five years amounting to US$1,252,666 a matter that makes it one of the best initiatives which contributes in reducing the drop-out among the pupils.

Mujadidoon Director, Faris Mohammed Nour lauded the efforts exerted by Zain to provide the required funding for the project