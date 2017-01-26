Solar Water Project in the Northern State Is a Key for Development

The Ministry of Water Resources Irrigation and electricity, and the United Nations Development UNDP Country Director have inaugurated the stage of the solar water pumps

project for irrigation in the Northern State on 23rd January 2017. Solar water pumps project is a five years project implemented with a total cost of US$ 4,89 million.

Governor of Northern State, Eng. Ali al Awad Mohamed Musa addressed the participants in the launching of the project in a meeting in his office, highlighting the important of such developmental projects. He described the solar water pumps project as a key for development in the Northern state expressing appreciation to the Global Environment Facility (GEF) which financed the project through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), as an implementing agency .He affirmed the commitment of the Government of the Northern State to support the solar water pumps project for its expected role in development the state.

Dr. Selva Ramachandran, UNDP Country Director, expressed his great pleasure to launching of the first stage of the project solar water pumps at Mussanarti Island in Dongla Northern state, appreciating the efforts exerted and support by all partners in the project. He said that he was very keen to see this project moving forward. He pointed to the important of the project in switch from using diesel pumps to solar water pumps, which is environmentally friendly enabling for increasing productivity. He acknowledged the important of the private sector imitative.

He added that the success is not to stop on this project in the Northern state, but in the rest of Sudan.



Abelatti Jabir Elhaj, Director General, UN Agencies, International and regional Organization Directorate Ministry of International Cooperation described the project as aims to help farmers to reduce their depending liens on diesel fuel, it will decrease cost of production and increase the productivity, it will increase also the sustainability of water use, and increase also the income of farmers given that agriculture is the main component of economy in Sudan. The project will help directly to increase Sudan energy security and increase also the availability of water resources.

The project has been designed to play a vital role in agricultural use through solar water pumps.

Farmers are very happy for they have seen by themselves the availability of water resource through using solar energy. We are very happy to attend the launching of the first stage of the project with our partners the UNDP, the concerned Ministries, Governor of the Northern State , but the most important is the farmers themselves.

The Northern state has great potentials. Water will available all the year not like in the past. We are so happy for this stage hoping that the next will implement after the success of this stage. We continue our monitoring and supporting, and mobilizing fund to the project. We are very happy to be there with all partners. It provides services to the economy and to the farmers. The project is feasible. The development will contribute directly to the economy. The project supports directly the development and entourage what we call the green resources which is solar energy.