Investment Minister Announces Holding Sudanese-Italian Economic Forum

Khartoum - The Minister of Investment Dr. Mudathir Abdulghani has announced Sudan’s welcome to the developing economic cooperation with Italy in all investment

spheres which he said it is characterized by diversification in the fields of agriculture, industry , services , minerals and petroleum ,.

He said the state has given a special attention to investment via the Acts, measures and the guarantees which he described as good ad attractive

The Minister has touched on investment climate in the country in the aftermath of the recent political and economic developments renewing the keenness of the state in creating an attractive investment climate.

He further affirmed that the Ministry is keen on attracting the Italian companies for enhancing the joint economic cooperation and opening the way for exchanging interests via investment

The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdulghani has earlier met yesterday at his office the official visiting Italian delegation led by the official of East of the Desert Rafael Otao in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Khartoum and the President of the Arab Italian Chamber of Commerce

Sudan and Italy have agreed to hold an investment Forum that brings together the companies and the private sector and strengthening the joint cooperation as well as creating understandings that open opportunity to the Italian companies to invest in Sudan.