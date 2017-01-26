Abu Dhabi Fund Deposits US$400 Million at CBOS

Khartoum- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has signed agreement with the Centeral Bank of Sudan under which the fund is to deposit a sum of 400 million dollars towards

contributing in economic development in Sudan.

The General manager of the fund Mohamed Seif Al Suweidi said under the agreement signed with the Sudanese side a sum of 147,000,0000 dollars (one billion frour hundered seventy millions Dollars) will be deposited in the Central Bank of Sudan

He said the agreement is effeccted under directives by the President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa Bin Zaied Al Nahian and Abu Dahbi’s crown prince Mohamed Zaied out of their keeness on enhancing the historic ties between the State of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan.

A l Sweid outlined according to the Emirates News Agency that relations between Sudan and Emirates are an exmpelary model to be followed in fraternal relations between countries.

He noted that Emirates has extnded during the past years a package of economci assistances to the Sudanese government to enable it realize sustainable economic & social development and overcome the challenges facing it.

The deal was signed at the venue of Abu Dahabi Fund for development in Abu Dahabi by the General Manager of the said fund Mohamed Seif Al Suwiedi while the Governor of the Centeral bank of Sudan Hazim Abdulgadir Babikir signed for Sudan

The Goveronor hailed the assistance extnded by the leadership and government of the State of Emirates to Sudanese people ensuring Sudan’s appreciation of these efforts for the sake of assiting it to develop the economcy and overcome the challenges facing it.