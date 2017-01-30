Foreign Ministry Summons US Charge d’ Affaires, on Banning Sudanese Immigrants from Entering the U.S.A

Khartoum – Foreign Ministry has, yesterday, summoned the US Charge d’ Affaires, Steven Koutsis on the executive Order No. 13769 issued by President Trump according to

which Sudanese nationals were banned from entering the US territories among other seven countries.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim Awad Al-Karim expressed the discontent of the Sudanese government towards the procedures against the Sudanese nationals a matter which Sudan considered as a negative message within the recent positive developments on the course of relations between the two countries; especially after the partial lifting of US sanctions and on the light of the existing cooperation between the two countries in anti-terrorism campaign.

The Undersecretary affirmed Sudan keenness to continue cooperation with the US Administration in all bilateral, regional and international issues.

He added that Sudan is waiting for lifting Sudan from the list of sponsoring terrorism states as soon as possible and to reconsider the Executive Order No. 13769.

For his part, the US Charge d’ Affaires said that he will convey the message of the Sudanese government to the US Administration. He added that the US Administration is keen to continue the joint dialogue and cooperation to boost the relations between the two countries on the light of the progress achieved in the recent six months.