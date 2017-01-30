Sudan Objects to Foreign Intervention in Libya, Calls for an AU-Sponsored Solution

Khartoum – (Asharq Al-Awsat) Sudan loudly voiced its objection to any foreign military intervention in Libya. Instead, the North African State urged for coordination among

Libya neighboring countries to resolve the Libyan crisis, finding a solution for the conflict under an African Union umbrella.

Neighbors-countries of Libya stand for peaceful settlement of the country’s crisis and oppose any foreign military intervention.

Speaking at a closed session held by the African Union (AU) on Libya developments, Sudan’s Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman reiterated his country’s support for a peaceful internal solution in Libya, which includes all parties and does not include any faction.

The African Summit on Libya began Friday, and concluded on Saturday, in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo.

The committee meeting at the summit, which saw the participation of representatives from each of the United Nations and the League of Arab States, discussed reports put forth by the Libya Prime Minister and the AU Peace and Security Council Secretary General.

More so, recommendations for Libya – to be announced on Monday – will be presented at the African Summit scheduled to start sessions in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

On the other hand, the Sudan capital Khartoum expressed deep regret caused by the United States President Donald Trump signing the executive order banning Sudanese entering the U.S.

Sudan called President Trump’s decision to ban entry of its citizens “very unfortunate” in light of “historic steps” taken just weeks earlier to lift sanctions for cooperation on combating terrorism, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Sudan’s foreign ministry said previously that the sanctions decision had come with Trump’s approval.

“It is particularly unfortunate that this decision coincides with the two countries’ historic move to lift economic and trade sanctions … and just as economic and financial institutions as well as businessmen in the country were set to continue developing their investment projects…” a foreign ministry statement said.

Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S. and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries including Sudan, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.