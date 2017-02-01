FVP: All Political Components Will Participate in New Governement

Khartoum- First Vice President 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has said the coming stage will witness formation of a new government with the partcipation of all political

components in implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, referring bto the consensus reached in the Dialogue.

Addressing a mass rally in Nyala town, capital of South Darfur State yesterday, Saleh affirmed that the positive reflection of the National Dialogue created great improvement in the external relations of the Sudan.

The First Vice President pointed out that great positive transformation has occurred in South Darfur as a result of the peaceful coexistence and stability of the security situation the state is witnessing now, saying that South Darfur State has put itself now on the road of development and progress.

He reiterated call on all the holdouts to come and join the peace process to contribute to the development and stability programs that prevail in the country now.

The development programmes South Darfur State is witnessing now constitute a model for the benefits of the stability of the security situation and peaceful co-existence in the states of Darfur, Salih said, and pledging support of the Presidency to the development programs in Darfur.

Governor of South Darfur State Adam Al-Faki, on his part, affirmed that the state has surpassed all security and social crises thanks to collective efforts exerted by all concerned parties, a matter that created stability and social coexistence in all its areas.

The governor referred to the programs implemented by his government to boost the social peace in the state.

Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idris Abu Garda, on his part, said the National Dialogue led to the unity of ranks of the Sudanese people, a matter that contributed to the success realized by the Sudanese diplomacy in lifting the sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan, saying that the health and education institutions in the coutry are the biggest beneficiary from this.