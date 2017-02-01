Regional Summit in Addis Ababa Calls for Forces to Wipe out LRA Remnants

Khartoum – (SMC - Agencies) A regional summit took place in Addis Ababa chaired by President Yoweri Museveni and included the President of the Central African

Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, the President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir, ministers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan and representatives from the United Nations, European Union, USA, and African Union etc.

After the meeting Sudanese representative to the summit, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters that participants in the summit meeting were agreed that the LRA has no any presence in Sudanese soil.

President Yoweri Museveni has called on regional leaders engaged in the fight against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in the Central African Republic to commit themselves and allow military commands to jointly work out a plan to flush out remnants of the LRA and put an end to the suffering of the civilian population.

The regional leaders are frustrated that despite a strong regional effort to deal with Kony and his LRA, the lack of a decisive action to deal with the remnants has led the insurgency force to continue wreaking havoc among the civilian populations and in the process prolonging the war.

Ambassador Smail Chergui the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security said the humanitarian situation caused by the LRA has worsened despite the elimination of the LRA from CAR leading to a secure country.

Kiir said the LRA coupled with negative forces have forced populations from his country to flee into northern Uganda causing a humanitarian crisis.

Touadera said since the operation in Garamba forests, the LRA broke out in several groups creating havoc in the region. He said despite their capability being reduced due to the presence of the regional force, essential activities of the LRA still happen in CAR and the embargo on CAR arms has made it difficult for the country to reinforce its security.

Museveni urged the international community to support the regional force to flush out the LRA remnants and put an end to the war by supporting their efforts through reinforcements of multiplier forces like helicopters, airlifts, a disciplined army, relief and aid support and infrastructure for both populations and army to move.

The meeting agreed that the Minister of the DR. Congo be allowed to consult President Joseph Kabila on cross border cooperation in the Garamba Forest.

They also agreed that the AU commissioner follows up with the respective governments on the military command of each country to work out a plan to make a final push and end the LRA insurgency.