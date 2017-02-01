EU Praises Sudan’s Cooperation on War on Terror and Human Trafficking

KHARTOUM - The EU has hailed Sudan cooperation on combating terrorism, extremism and human trafficking, Sudanese Minister for Foreign Ibrahim Ghandour has revealed.



Following his meeting with the EU Delegation at Sudanese embassy in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, the Sudanese official confirmed the EU’s readiness to maintain cooperation with the country in various economic and political spheres.

Ghandour noted that his meeting with the EU high profile delegation tackled issues related to immigration, humanitarian affairs and EU projects in Sudan, notably Sudan’s efforts to combating illegal immigration and human trafficking.

According to him, the EU commissioner commended Sudan’s strenuous efforts to fight terrorism, achieve peace and security in the region.

The EU official further confirmed the union’s preparedness to cooperate Sudan on border control operations.