Abdul Ghani: The State Encourages Investment in Grain Storage

Khartoum - Minister of Investment, Dr. Mudathir Abdul Ghani received, here yesterday, the Turkish-Syrian company delegation headed by Mohamed Al-Sobai, where the

minister affirmed that the state encourage investment in the areas of grain storage.

The meeting dealt with the areas of the company's work and investment opportunities in the country in productive and manufacturing industries sectors.

Head of the delegation said that the company is working on treatments and solutions to the obstacles and problems, especially in the areas of production of oil and grain storage according to modern foundations, as well as adopting international quality standards, pointing out that the company would like to invest in Sudan for its productivity advantages and investment opportunities, especially in the agricultural sector.

Minister of Investment confirmed the state's interest in productivity and manufacturing sectors for the availability of raw materials, as well as economic value, pointing out that the state encourages investment in the areas of grain storage, especially in medium and small enterprises.

He pointed out that the adoption of international standards raises the chances of expansion in various exports.

The two sides agreed to conduct further studies and stand on some productive and industrial experiments and to provide information in this regard..