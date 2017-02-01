Khartoum to Witness Al Tayeb Salih International Award for Creative Writing Concluding Session Next February

Khartoum – Board of Trustees of Al Tayeb Salih International Award for Creative Writing is intensifying its meetings to prepare for the concluding activities of the seventh

round of the award which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 of February at the Friendship Hall with the participation of figures in Culture from Arab and African countries to boost cultural dialogue with their Sudanese peers through the scientific forum accompanying the activities.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Award, Majzoub Aydarous said that the Award has its distinguished position among similar wards in the Arab world.

The Award was launched by The Sudanese Company for Mobile Phone (Zain) in 2010 to mark the first anniversary of the passing away of outstanding Sudanese novelist Al Tayeb Salih and has continued to be organized annually, to date.

It covers the areas of novel and short story. It also covers a third literary domain to be specified annually by the Award’s Council of Trustees. This year poetry was chosen as this third domain.

This year the renowned academic Sudanese researcher, Prof. Fadwa Abdul Rahman Ali Taha will join the honourary list which included in the past Prof. Izzeldin Al-Amin, Mahjoub Mohammed Salih, Hamdnallah Abdul Gadir, Poet Abdallah Shabo, Prof. Yusuf Fadul.

According to the Board of Trustees Se4cretary-General, the scientific forum will be under the title (Cultural and Civilization Trends and Its Impact on the African Innovation).

According to Zain officials the Award seeks to commemorate the great novelist and prolific writer Al Tayeb Salih , whose novel ‘ Season for Migration to the North’ was internationally enlisted within the top 100 novels in human literary history.’’

“The Award is also meant to uplift the banner of literature and the arts in Sudan and the Arab World” Zain had further asserted.