Amira: Winning of AU Post Reflects Sound Sudanese Diplomacy

Khartoum- The candidate of Sudan to the post of the Commissioner of Social Affairs at the African Union (AU), Amira Al-Fadil, won the post by the majority at the procedural

session of the 28th summit of the AU Monday night in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Amira Al-Fadil affirmed in a press statement that her winning to the AU post has come as a result of great efforts by various bodies, expressing thanks and appreciations for the support extended to her by the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Sudan in Ethiopia.

She voiced hope that her winning to the post will avail a good opportunity to Sudan to present its experience in the social domain at the level of the African Union.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour pointed out that the winning of Sudan to the post affirms the soundness of the Sudanese diplomacy and that it is present in its African and Arab field, referring to recent winning by Sudan to the post of Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League.

Prof. Ghandour, in a press statement, congratulated the political leadership and the Sudanese people on the victory.

He indicated that it is the first time since 1963 the Sudan, a founding member of the AU, wins such a post, affirming the support of his ministry to Amira Al-Fadil in performing her African role.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed thanks and appreciation to the African support extended to Sudan in this connection, indicating that the candidate of Sudan, Amira Al Fadil, won the race after seven rounds of the competition.

Amira Al-Fadil received 40 votes out of a total of 51, while her nearest competitor received 29 votes.