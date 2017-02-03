NCP: SPLM-N Rejected All Peace Proposals in the Two Areas

Khartoum – (smc) National Congress Party (NCP) has slammed the SPLM-N for rejecting all the proposals submitted to achieve peace in the two areas, adding that the

rejection of the armed groups to the US proposal in regard to the access of humanitarian assistance confirms that they do not want to achieve peace in the country.

For his part, NCP Political Secretary-General, Hamid Mumtaz, stated to (smc) that the SPLM-N doesn’t want peace because it contradicts its’ leaders personal interests, pointing out that the SPLM-N stance aims at the continuation of war and hindering development in Sudan.

He disclosed that the rejection of the SPLM-N will lead to more suffering of the people in the two areas, adding that the SPLM-N rejected all the serious proposals to achieve peace and provide humanitarian assistance, besides its rejection to the tripartite agreement signed by the government, SPLM and the UN to deliver the assistance along with the rejection of vaccination of the children in the area.

Mumtaz called on the Sudanese people to be aware that the SPLM-N is the main cause for hindering the peace process in the two areas.