Investment Minister Praises Success of SFZ in Organization of International Fair of Khartoum

Khartoum - Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdul-Ghani Abdul-Rahman stressed that the International Fair of Khartoum has attracted major international companies, which

indicates the role of the exhibition as an economic demonstration in attracting investments to the country creating a global economic mobility.

The minister praised, during a meeting at his office Tuesday with the administration of Company of the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets headed by its General Manager Gen. Mohamed Yousuf Karrar, the company's efforts in organizing the exhibition in a way that provided communication opportunities between companies and investors participating in the exhibition.

Abdul-Rahman said that his ministry has made great strides in the field of investment promotion in the country in accordance with the new vision absorbs the economic developments and the Sudan's external political openness, pointing out that the recent session of the Khartoum International Fair coincided with the partial lifting of US sanctions on Sudan and the economic reforms through which the state targeted creation of favorable internal environment to achieve economic recovery, stressing his ministry's keenness to support these efforts through the plans and programs aiming at attraction of investments, expecting the country to witness huge investment flows during the next stage.

For his part, Gen. Karrar revealed that the 34th session of the International Fair of Khartoum witnessed participation of more than 600 companies, 19 Arab, Asian and European countries and 150 international companies, describing this year's session as a success.

To that meeting touched on the steps that had been made for the establishment of Free Zone at Al-Galabat and the plans prepared for the development of free zones in the country and their importance in the movement of trade, investment and the development of border areas.