 

Current Date:

Friday, 03 February 2017
 

local News

Delegation of Media, Culture and Communications Workers Trade Union Visits Egypt

Khartoum: The President of the General Trade Union of media, culture, and communications workers Musa Hamad Kafir has led the trade union delegation in its visit to the

trade union of media, press and publishing in Egypt
The visiting delegation was received by Magdi Badawi deputy president of the Workers trade unions of Egypt who affirmed the  importance of activating  trade unions relations between the Arab countries  lauding the role unions in enhancing production and realizing stability
Musa Kafi expressed thanks to the brothers in the union of Egypt for this initiative and the invitation they extended which will contribute to reviving relations between the two unions

  • FVP Affirms End of Reasons of Presence of IDPs in South Darfur in Camps
  • Sudan to End Subsidies by 2019

You may also like: