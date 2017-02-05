NCP to Hold Its Fourth General Conference Next April

Khartoum- National Congress Party (NCP) has said its 4th general conference, scheduled for next April, will discuss implementation of the document of the comprehensive

reform on the levels of the party and the state besides what has been accomplished of the outcome of the National Dialogue.

The Rapporteur of the higher executive committee of the conference, Abdu Dirar, said in a press statement following a meeting chaired by NCP Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, that the general conference of the party will be convened under the slogan of (Towards a Productive Nation).

He said what characterizes the session is that it comes under positive transformations internally and externally, referring to the great breakthrough in the foreign relations of Sudan, the coming together of most of the political forces in the country in the National Dialogue and the decision of the American administration lifting the economic sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan.

He explained that the general conference will be convened in the last week of next April at the Fair Ground in Burri suburb.

He pointed out that the conference will also discuss situation of the implementation of the electoral program of President Omer Al Bashir besides current developments in the arena.