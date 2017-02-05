Hassabo Attends the Graduation of 1000 Midwives from Darfur

Khartoum – Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman will attend today at the Health Sciences Academy in Omdurman the graduation of a new batch of community

midwives for the five states of Darfur which is considered the third batch for Darfur.

Health Sciences Academy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ismail Bushara Ahmed said the graduated batch which amounts to 1000 community midwives has received a complete training course which lasted for continuous 15 months in each of Khartoum, Matamma and Meroe.

According to Ahmed the graduates will receive during the graduation ceremony their certificates and the kits box, affirming that the targeted number is 5 thousand midwives out of which 4300 were graduated and the remaining number will be completed by the end of this year.

He told Sudan Vision that a number of midwives received their training courses in different schools in Darfur states and comes in response to the President’s directives that each village must have a midwife.

He disclosed that the President has directed the governors to recruit midwives in permanent positions. He added that most of the governors started recruiting the midwives in the civil service in permanent positions, affirming that the recruitment process will be accomplished by the end of the year.

He affirmed that the training of the midwives is taking place in all states in the framework of Universal Health Coverage Programme supported by the federal government and other partners who provided all the requirements of the training.