CBOS Affirms Commitment to Directive (16) Issued by Financial Action Team

Khartoum - The European Union has the date of 26 of next June as deadline for sticking to all the directive (16) issued by the financial team through showing the data of

the demander of the funding, the beneficiary along with all the stages of implementing bank transfers throughout their transfer between banks with aim of combating money laundering ,financing terrorism.

The directives 16 with regards to banks transfers stipulate that the European Banks are to be a party therein and the delivers of banks transfers’ service must comply with the said directives

The Central Bank of Sudan has announced in a forum on the effect of directive 16 and the recommendations of the financial team on customers transfers its resolve to cope with the developments and changes in plans, programmes and policies as well as providing positive interaction with the international requirements.