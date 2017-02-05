Abboud: No Disagreement within Follow-up Committee of Dialogue Outcomes Implementation

Khartoum - (smc) The High Committee for Following Implementation of National dialogue Outcomes has affirmed that there is no disagreement within the committee

elaborating that what is taking place now are personal disputes of no impact on the work of the committee

Committee member Abboud Jabir said in a statement to SMC that arrangements are progressing in an organized manner for completing consultation with regards to forming the government of national consensus and the criteria of selection for holding posts disclosing that the said committee has held two meetings on the criteria issue

He noted that the criteria are still n the phase of proposals and consultation and work thereon will end in the coming days expecting the announcement of the new government in the current month of February.