American Embassy Celebrates Returning University Vice Chancellors from USA

Khartoum- Minister of Higher Education Dr, Sumeiya Abu Kashawa has expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the United States of America for organizing a trip for Sudanese

Universities Vice Chancellors. She stressed that cooperation in the field of education is one of the most important spheres of partnership as its institutions are well established and strong thus cooperation in this field is characterized by continuation which the aspect extended by the developed countries to other countries.

She outlined during the celebration which is organized by the American Embassy yesterday marking the occasion of the return of eleven university vice chancellors of Sudanese Universities who were sent by the Sudanese Foreign Affairs Ministry in the last week of January on a scientific trip for enhancing partnerships between Higher Education institutions of the two countries. She said that Sudan government has worked towards expanding higher education geographically to include all the states of Sudan taking in the account the criteria of quality noting that fourteen private universities were established.

She said we laud the cooperation and look forward to more programmes like Fulbright programmes which was recently announced

The American Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires Stephen Kustos delivered a speech at the celebration expressing his pleasure over the connection of education institutions between the two countries wishing continuation of efforts for strengthening these institutions.