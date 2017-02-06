Government Calls for Cooperation and Coordination with African to Make Green Belt Project a Success

Khartoum – (Najat Ahmed - Mona Al-Alihimir) Presidency has affirmed its support to implement the Greed Belt of Khartoum State with a length of 285 kilometers and width

of 200 kilometers within the upcoming four years.

Presidential Aide, Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi affirmed the concern of the government to deal with the desertification and draught problems, adding that Sudan suffers like other African countries from the desertification and the lack of rains due to the climate changes.

For his part, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, and Urban Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul Gadir Hilal emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination with African to make the Green Belt Project a success which crosses 13 of Sudanese states with a length of 1500 kilometers.

He said that the funding now comes to Sudan without conditions or restrictions, calling for transparency and accountability in the implementation which will be applied strictly.

While addressing the opening session of the extraordinary meeting of African Green Belt States Ministers yesterday, Hilal said that the civil society organizations and citizens should be involved in the implementation of the belt.

Hilal said that the First Vice President will launch the African Carbon Trade Bank tomorrow as Sudan was selected in consideration that it is the biggest states through which the green belt is crossing.

For his part, African Green Belt Agency Executive Director, Prof. Abdallah Jah, affirmed that the meetings aim at discussing the plans and the budget of the project along with the related initiatives.