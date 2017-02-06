Sudan: We Seek for Further Development of Relationships with America

Khartoum - Sudan announced his efforts over the next six months to bring about further development in its relations with the United States, noting that Sudan's foreign

relations are based on mutual interests and non-interference in the affairs of others and rejection of extremism and terrorism.

Vice President, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman praised, during his address to NCP congress in Khartoum state, praised the African countries, African Union for their support to Sudan in all forums and their withdrawal from what was called International Criminal Court, besides positions of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt for their permanent standing with Sudan in international and regional forums.

He affirmed that Darfur is now safe with no existence of armed movements, pointing out that the dialogue continues in Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile with arms carriers to join the national dialogue and return to the homeland, stressing continue in the policies to ease the burdens of living on citizens and increasing production and productivity.

He added that the NCP practices transparency and Council, praising the outcomes of the national dialogue and the national document, stressing that the NCP laid the pluralism political experience.

He reiterated the call for those who refuse dialogue to join the march of the country, noting that there is no alternative to dialogue.