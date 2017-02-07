11 African States Participate in Planting the Green Belt

Khartoum – More than 11 African States had participated in planting the tree of the green belt which is considered part of the African Grand Fence which length is 1520

kilomes and width of 15 kilometers from the east to the west.

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Hassan Abdul Gadir Hilal affirmed that the project touches the human and economic development besides stability for the villages that lack the basic services such as education, health and potable water. He confirmed that more than 100 villages inhabited by about one million citizens will benefit from the project.

He said that the participation of the ministerial council of the Grand African Fence affirms the concern of Africa on the projects, giving actual economic support to Sudan as it is considered a support to the deep-rooted African relations and unity.

He announced opening of a school and vocational training under the name of the project.

For his part, Executive Director of the African Agency of the Green Fence, Prof. Abdallah Jah said that the goal of Sudan’s participation in planning the green fence is to prove the unity of the African states.

He confirmed their support to the project through providing the necessary assistance besides forwarding the idea to the African Union.

He also affirmed the Agency’s support to the Carbon Bank considering it as an appropriate opportunity to establish the fame documents and reviewing it.



President of the Higher Council of Environment, Urban and Rural Promotion, Maj. Gen. Omer Nimir said that the project is considered a community project and not a state’s project, as it represents a support to the economy and the citizens.