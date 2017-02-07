Investment Ministry Embarks on Mapping out New Promotion Vision

Khartoum - Minister of Investment Dr. Mudathir Abdulghani received yesterday the Chairman of the Lebanese Arab Economic and Business Group, Raouf Abu Zekra, who

briefed him on a proposal prepared by the group concerning convening an international forum for promotion of investment in Sudan in the various fields.

The head of the Lebanese Arab business group said the decision of lifting of the American economic sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan open the door wide for investments in the country, a matter that requires an effective promotion mechanism that reflects the vast resources Sudan is endowed with.

He explained that the conference, which is proposed to be convened in the first week of next October, targets participation of Sudanese and Arab businessmen unions, Arab and international economic think tanks, international investment organizations, big companies, businessmen and other concerned bodies, with the aim of explaining the investment climate in Sudan and the relate legislations.

The Minister, on his part, directed studying the proposal, pointing out that his ministry is embarked on mapping out a new investment promotion vision that includes adoption of various means, including convening of international economic forums, which are conducive of creating investment partnerships, referring to the role of the Sudanese private sector in supporting the efforts of his ministry.