Presidency Directs Arresting Whoever Destabilizes Security in Kutum

Khartoum - Vice President of the Republic Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has directed all the regular forces at Kutum locality of North Darfur to arrest all the outlaws

who are working towards destabilizing security and stability and the locality.

He called on the native administration leaders to perform their role in full to encounter anyone who work on destabilizing peace and security take him to court

He called on all the individuals of the community at Kutum locality to cooperate with the authorities to encounter the criminals’ and outlaws in the locality and work in the fields of development.

He directed, while addressing a mass rally at Kutum locality, holding a conference for peaceful coexistence between the components of the locality to come up with decisive decisions that restore Kutum back to its former state

He directed the relevant ministries and the government of north Darfur to complete all the requirements and set the climate prior to the completion of the judiciary and justice and police organs to exercise its role of the prevalence of the image of the state and the rule of law.

He affirmed that Darfur has now entered a new phase of security and stability after ending the war that left nothing but devastation, displacement and refuge. He, directed the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Water Resources and Electricity, and the government of the state to illuminate the city of Kutum by solar energy as well as establishing water network in the city, while he directed the Ministry to upgrade Kutum to a public hospital for delivering medical treatment services to the residents of the locality and the neighboring localities.