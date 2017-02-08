Arrangements for National Survey to Determine Cancer Cases in Sudan next May

Khartoum - The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced arrangements for a comprehensive national survey to determine volume of cancer cases and deaths in

Sudan besides knowing the capabilities of hospitals in the states for treatment of the disease, to be carried out early next May.

WHO Representative in Sudan Dr Neema Al Gasseer said in a joint press conference with Salah Wanasi Foundation for Cancer Research and Combating that the increase in the number of cancer cases can be attributed to a number of possibilities including the advances in the equipment for diagnosis and treatment of the disease as well as early detection besides increased awareness by the people.

She stressed the importance of research for combating the disease, calling for giving due concern to health in all policies to achieve the development goals of the United Nations, noting that 30% of cancer cases can be prevented through early detection.

The Executive Director of Salah Wanasi Foundation for Cancer Research and Combating, Dr. Salah Al Daak, on his part, pointed out that breast cancer registers the highest rate among women of 6800 cases followed by prostate cancer among men, 2900 cases.

He announced readiness of the Foundation for effecting the survey in coordination with the Ministry of Health under the supervision of WHO as well as for implementation of the National Programme for Combating Cancer Disease.