Presidency Gives North Darfur Government Three Months Period to Arrest Criminals

Khartoum/ Al Fashir- Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdelrahman has directed the Ministry of Minerals to organize and legalize gold mining at Jebel Amer area as a national

wealth that should be utilized in the best way for the benefit of the people of the area and the Sudan in general.

Addressing a mass rally at Al Seraif area in North Darfur State, the Vice President announced setting up of a fund for rehabilitation and development of Al Seraif Locality, declaring that the Presidency would contribute a sum of 10 million pounds in support of the fund.

Hassabo reiterated that the unruly and outlawed persons should be arrested and shunned through a joint popular document so that full stability will be realized for the society to continue its march for development and progress.

He disclosed in this connection that he gave the government of the state a three month period to arrest all criminals and outlawed persons, affirming that the government is pressing ahead with its plan aiming at collecting weapons from the citizens, so that weapons will only be at the hands of the regular forces.

The Vice President praised the contributions of the National Security and Intelligence Service (NISS) to supporting the services in the locality. He also lauded the Rapid Support Forces and all other regular forces working in preserving security and stability in the area.

The Vice President opened at the outset of his visit the building of NISS in the locality. He also attended the conclusion of a capacity building program for youths, during which he handed over bags of craft tools to the graduates.