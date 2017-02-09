Winds of Orient, 20 Years Successful Sudanese-Chinese Partnership in Oil Industry

Manager of the office of the State Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Ibrahim Magzoub Al-Haj, has paid a short visit Sudan vision giving the paper a copy of the booked issued

recently reflecting the deep rooted Sudanese- Chinese relations. The book came out under the title Winds of Orient, 20 Years of a Successful Sudanese –Chinese Partnership in Oil Industry .The book is co-authored by a team from the Ministry of Oil and Gas augmented with outsiders but related to the oil industry.

Magzoub told Sudan Vision that the book is considered as one of means of communication between the media and the oil sector in Sudan, pointing out to the good relation and cooperation between the Sudan Vision and the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas , adding that different mass media outlets have great role to play in reflecting the reality of Sudan .

The contents of the book are telling, as it gives a broad account of the major accomplishments and achievements realized with NCPC involvement in the upstream downstream of the Sudanese Oil Industry during the last twenty years.

The book is focusing on the weight of Sudan in the region which China can benefit from and the importance of China to Sudan as an emerging power with a dream benefit not only to the people of China but to be extended to all the underdeveloped countries in a win basis.

For his part, Sudan Vision Managing Editor, Muawad Mustafa Rashid described the book as a good example for documentary reference of the distinguished relations with China dates back to more than 50 years.