Sheikha Nawal Lays Foundation Stone for University Town for Girl Students in Khartoum

Khartoum - Kuwaiti Sheikha Nawal Al-Sabah, accompanied by Secretary General of National Students Support Fund Prof. Abdallah Al-Nagarabi, has laid the foundation stone

for Sheikha Nawal Al-Sabah University Town for Girl Students in Khartoum as part of her visit to Sudan.

Sheikha Nawal affirmed her full support to the university town project, lauding the work being done by the National Students Support Fund in serving the university students sector in Sudan, and welcoming partnership with the fund.

Sheikha Nawal said she is working to establish a foundation for supporting Sudanese students, especially handicapped students, noting that the directive made by President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir designating her as sponsor of handicapped students is a great honor for her close relations with the Sudanese people and her concern with handicapped students in general as a humanitarian work.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Nawal welcomed the lifting of the American economic sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan, saying that it will open the door wide for the investors from the Arab countries to come to invest in Sudan which is endowed with vast natural, agricultural and industrial potentials.

Secretary General of National Students Welfare Fund Prof Abdallah Al-Nagarabi, on his part, praised the continuous support being extended by the Sheikha Nawal Al-Sabah to the fund, welcoming her good initiative to construct a university town, which will be a real addition to the ones established by the fund.