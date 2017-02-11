Sudan Reiterates Support to Regional Stability and Combating Illegal Migration

Khartoum - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed the strong support of Sudan for restoration of security and stability in neighboring Libya

, noting that Sudan was behind the initiative for holding the first ministerial meeting of the neighboring countries to Libya.

This came when the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim, received a delegation of the experts of the Security Council concerned with monitoring the weapons embargo on Libya.

Al Naeem affirmed the determination of the Sudan to press ahead with its efforts for combating the illegal migration and human trafficking and continuation of its cooperation at all bilateral, regional and international levels in these fields, especially with the countries of the European Union.

He called on the international community to support Sudan to solve its debts problem, a matter that will boost stability in Sudan and consequently enabling it plays a greater role in realizing stability in the region.

The Undersecretary called on the team of experts of the Security Council to exercise pressure on the remnants of Darfur rebel movements which are present in Libya and work for expelling them from Libya as well as South Sudan and joining them to the political process.