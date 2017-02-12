Ghandour: Zambian Foreign Minister Visit Is the First for High Level Official in Thirty Years

Khartoum - President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has sent a message to the Zambian President dealing with a number of bilateral

, regional and international issues.

The Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister who held talks with the President of the Republic said that President Al Bashir has handed him a number of messages to the President of his country containing a number of issues and topics of mutual concern.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, has affirmed that Sudan and Zambia are linked by strong relations, noting that a number of Sudanese nationals have reminiscences in Zambia during the joint struggle in the period of African liberation, stressing that Sudan has assisted its brothers in getting rid of racial separation and colonialism.

He said following his talks with his Zambian counterpart that he has held deep talks with his Zambian counterpart for strengthening relations between the two countries in the political, economic, social and security spheres while a frame agreement was signed which will open the door for signing a number of agreements during the visit by the Zambian President to the country.

He added that the Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister Visit is first high level official visit in thirty years, noting that this visit came after big coordination between the two ministries.