Khartoum Governor Welcomes Arab Investments in Estate Development

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Governor of Khartoum State, 1st Lt. Gen., Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein has welcomed the Arab investment in different fields

, specially, estate development to contribute to bridge housing sector- gap.

This came when Hussein received, Thursday, the Chairman of the Arab Union for Estate and Development Investment, Sheikh, Ahmed Al-Sweideen in the presence of the Secretary General of the National Fund for Housing and Reconstruction, Dr. Ghulamedden Osman .

The meeting discussed the available investment opportunities and the spheres of the joint cooperation.

Hussein, during the meeting, called on the union to contribute to provision of low cost-housing for the limited income people, appreciating the union chairman and membership for choosing Sudan as resident for the union.