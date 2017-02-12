Chair of States Council Says the Door Open for Opponents

(SUNA) - Al-Fula-The Chairman of States Council, Dr Omer Suleiman Adam said the door is still open before the all opponents and armed movements

to join the Document of National Dialogue.

This came while he was addressing , on Friday, a mass `rally on occasion of inauguration ceremony of Al-Nazir (chieftain) of Misseiriya tribe, Al-Sadiq Heraika Ezz-Eddin in presence of Minister of Federal Government Chamber , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and anumber of federal and state senior officials.

Dr Adam expressed pleasure over unity of Misseiriya tribe and called on members of the tribe to revitalize values of takaful and solidarity.

He called the tribe new leadership to stand alongside the Government in maintaining security and not harboring unruly persons and outlaws.