Assistant to the President 2017 Year of Agricultural Production

Dongola- Presidential Aide Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has announced that the year 2017 is the year of agricultural production in the Northern State



He renewed Sudan’s resolve to complete infrastructure projects at the state like roads, electricty and communications lauding the role of the state in realizing many developmental projects.

Hamid has started his 2-day visit to the Northern State accompanied by the Ministers of Electricty and Dams, Investment and the state Ministers of Health and Transport, Welfare and Social Security, Secretary General of Zakat Chamber, Northern State Governor, members of his government and the legislative council

He inspected, during his visit, the progress of work at Al Firdous Mills of grain in Dunfula which is one of the national investment projects which is expected to operate in the first phase with a productive capacity of 250 tons per day with an overall cost of US$12 million.

Hamid has described Firdous Grain Mills in Dongola as crucial “ a strategic project”

He also inaugurated, during his particpation in the set out of Zakat Chamber mobilization, a number of servcies and developmental facilities, top of which are the houses of martyrs’ families which were financed by Zakat Chamber, the Northern State Government and the Lululaa medical diagnoses center and Arahma dressing workshop.