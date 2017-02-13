First Vice President Directs Realizing Added Value of Minerals

Khartoum - First Vice President of the Republic, 1st Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed realizing the value added of minerals as well as laying down an executive program for it.

He has also directed following up opening the door for exporting gold and immediately starting this export in cooperation with the Central Bank of Sudan.

This came upon meeting in his office at the Republican Palace Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karouri who elaborated in a press statement that he has briefed the First Vice President of the performance of the ministry during the year 2016, noting that the First Vice President has hailed the totality of the performance of the ministry of minerals and directed activating economic cooperation with Russia in the field of minerals as well as executing what was agreed on during the meetings of the joint Sudanese-Russian Ministerial Committee.