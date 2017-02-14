Minerals Minister, N. Darfur Governor Visit Jebel Amir, Announce Legalizing Conventional Mining

Jebel Amir – Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Mohammed Al-Karouri affirmed that they came to Jebel Amir for the purpose of legalizing and organizing the

conventional mining, calling on the conventional miners to cooperate with the committees formed for this purpose.

He added, while addressing a mass rally of conventional miners in Jebel Amir, North Darfur State accompanied by Governor of the State, Abdulwahid Yusuf and Rapid Support Forces Second Commander, Brigadier Abdulrahim Hamdan, MPs, Geological Research Corporation Director and officials from army, security and police.

The Minister reveals the establishment of a fund to provide services in the area in cooperation with mining companies in the framework of social responsibility.

He said that they had canceled the contracts of 30 companies because of non-commitment to the social responsibility measures.

For his part, North Darfur Governor, Abdulwahid Yousuf said that that they will continue their efforts to achieve peace and stability in the area, denying the allegation of the existence of foreigners in Jebel Amir.

Al-Seraif Locality Commissioner said that there are more than 5 thousand conventional miners working in the area in harmony, pointing out to the demands of those miners which could be summarized in primary health centre besides water supply.