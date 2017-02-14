COMESA Arbitration and Disputes Workshop Concludes

Khartoum - Minister of Commerce, Ambassador Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan has affirmed obstacles are removed from Sudan by opening the door of banking transfers, towards

honoring its commitments to the Common Market of East and South Africa (COMESA), as well as benefiting from the support extended by Europe and other organizations to COMESA member countries, noting that Sudan has benefited from COMESA in the seven non-traditional Sudanese commodities

He said, yesterday at the conclusion of the events of the workshop of COMESA judges related to arbitration and disputes at Ewa hotel, that there is a difficulty and suffering from the cost of domestic production and had it not been for the zero tariff it would have been difficult for Sudanese export commodities to access COMESA countries

The Secretary of COMESA Secretariat at the Ministry of Trade, Abdalla Mohamed Ali said the workshop has discussed arbitration and disputes issues with the participation of twelve judges of high court who discussed a number of important issues while a number of cases and arbitration and disputes will be discussed at the headquarter of COMESA on February 16-17.