British Educational Schools Celebrates the Fourth College Fair 2017

Khartoum - (Muawad Mustafa - Neimat al Naiem) British Educational Schools - IGCE Section has completed preparations for launching the fourth College Fair (2017),

scheduled to take place in Khartoum 16-17 February 2017 at the International Fair of Khartoum pavilions.

The event is expected to attract around 7,000 visitors including parents, universities representatives, students and families.

The frame of the programme will be as follows:

1. Detailed display of all universities and colleges activities.

2. Admission requirements for those who are holding Sudanese and IGCSE certificates.

3. Provide the parents and students with information about universities and their departments.

4. Detailed description of the procedures and conditions for students approaching universities as stated by the General Admission Office of the Ministry of Education along with equivalences of other foreign certificates.

5. Details about the registration procedures through banking system.



British Educational Schools –IGCE Section, Mutassim Zarrough in an exclusive interview with Sudan Vision explained the idea of organizing such annual fairs. He pointed out to the real vision and mission aiming at bridging the knowledge gap between universities, Colleges, higher educational institutes, and students and families.

Zarroug added that the fair also aims at presenting an orientation and guidance for students approaching universities. The fair also represents a wide horizon through which students would be informed, educated and guided to the appropriate college to choose. Students’ selection would be based on the colleges’ potential academic privileges.

He disclosed that the British educational Schools are proud to organize this fair, which has become part of their academic culture and genuine heritage, appreciating the considerable participation of other educational bodies in the event.

Full text of the exclusive interview will be published on Wednesday prior the launching of the fair.