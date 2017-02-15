Sudanese Savings Bank Inaugurates Package of Electronic Service

Khartoum - The Sudanese Savings and Social Development Bank has announced electronic service Kick off represented in payment via banking mobile telephone which is

connected to the customer’s account

The General Manager of the Bank said that via the service the customer manage his account and pay the charges of form 15, along with the service of linking the accounts of body coroprates to manage their accounts via the internet.

He further disclosed, while addressing yesterday at the Bank hall the conference of the bank branch managers, that the bank capital was extnded to SDG229 million and the horizontal spread of the bank branches in the cities and loclaities of Sudan totalling 54 branches

He noted that the volume of deposits have risen up to SDG2674 million in the previous year 2016, while the profites have totaled SDG140 million and the size of defaulting declined down to 3.46% in the year 2016