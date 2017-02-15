Musa Mohamed Meets the EU Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum - EU Ambassador to Sudan stated that he discussed with the Presidential Assistant Musa Mohammed Ahmed the situations in the Eastern Sudan. Migration is one

of the issues discussed, besides the cooperation with Sudan regards to education, health, livestock, fisheries, nutrition and water resources.

“I would say that 50% of these programmes today are implemented in the regions of Red Sea, Gedarif and Kassala, the meeting discussed the implementation of these programs for the benefit of population in the region.” EU Ambassador said.

On migration the EU official said that Sudan is a country of origin of transit and of destination and there is a need to cooperation between Sudan and European Union in order to fight against illegal migration which legitimated the people who died in the desert, in the Mediterranean Sea; so we need to add programmes in Sudan as of transit which of different situation in order to fight against human trafficking and smuggling.

He added that they discussed the establishment of exchange of information for different countries in the region in order to fight against human trafficking and smuggling, in particular that they discussed the establishment of this center of exchanging information in Khartoum about this question.