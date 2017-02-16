Government Renews Condemnation to Atrocities Committed by SPLM-N in South Kordofan

Khartoum - Sudanese government has reaffirmed its commitment on delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected people in the two States of South Kordofan and Blue Nile,

and strongly condemned the atrocities that have been committed by the forces of the SPLM-N in South Kordofan of killing herders and children.

This came when the Minister of Social Welfare, Mashair Al-Dawalab, received at her office yesterday the visiting independent expert on human rights in Sudan Aristide Nononsi.

The minister briefed the independent expert on the efforts of her ministry in the social and humanitarian fields, referring to the endeavors of the ministry in the field of combating poverty and supporting the weak categories in the society besides the issues of women and childhood, calling for ending the debt burden of Sudan.

She referred to Sudan signing to the agreement on the protection of children in conflict areas and the presidential pardons issued by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, for the children who had been forced into conflicts by the rebel movements, who were then rehabilitated and reintegrated in the society.

The Independent Expert on Human Rights, on his part, said his visit comes in the context of what has been achieved since his first visit, getting acquainted with the challenges and obstacles and what can be extended of technical aid.

He pointed out that a technical mission from the High Commission for Human Rights will arrive to Sudan in next March to get acquainted with the presented projects.