Communications Minister Lauds the Role of Private Sector in Lifting of US Sanctions

Khartoum – Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Attiya lauded the role played by the Sudanese private sector and national civil society

organization in supporting the official efforts which resulted to the partial lifting of US sanctions.

The Minister emphasized, while receiving in her office yesterday a delegation from the Federation of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers, the importance of coordination between the public and private sectors in the upcoming stage which is expected to witness considerable openness in joint cooperation with different countries round the world.

She acquainted the delegation on the efforts of the Ministry to benefit from lifting of sanctions, affirming the readiness of the Ministry in providing all required support to private sector.

The Federation of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers delegation commended the efforts of the Ministry in supporting the national economy, pointing out to the arrangements to avail conducive environment for investment.