UN and Qatar Sign Agreement to Fund the Demobilization of 1400 Darfuri Combatants

Khartoum - Darfur Community Based Reintegration and Stabilization Programme and the Strengthening of Land Management

for Peaceful Co-Existence in Darfur are underpinned by political, security, social, economic and environmental imperatives that are consistent with the goal and objectives of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and the Darfur Development Strategy which are strongly linked to UNDP strategic Plan.

Darfur Community Based Reintegration and Stabilization Programme is expected to contribute in creating and enabling for sustainable development that will subsequently reduce the likelihood of future conflicts in Darfur and Sudan as a whole. This will be achieved through a combination of closely interrelated and mutually reinforcing interventions at the local, sub-national and national levels designed to contribute to sustainable development pathways, peace and development in Sudan. The Darfur Community Based Reintegration and Stabilization Programme actively participates and contributes to the peace sustainability and resilience in Darfur. Through developing capacity, raising awareness, livelihoods and economic empowerment, the programme promotes participation and social inclusion.

The Strengthening of Land Management for Peaceful Co-Existence in Darfur Project intends to address the issue of land in Darfur and paves the way for sustainable recovery and reconstruction. It aims to strengthen the capacity of the Darfur Land Commission (DLC) and its partners at state and local levels to formulate a land rights disputes mechanism, making recommendations to the competent authorities on necessary changes to people-centred land reform policies and legislation. In addition, this Project will also aim to “address(ing) Land Concerns at return sites” by demarcation of 50 return villages boundaries, sketch mapping including future expansion as well as a buffer livelihoods zone around the village, following traditional practice, through participatory planning to ensure returns and reintegration processes are sustainable. It also supports Demarcation of Nomadic corridors to allow more peaceful co-existence and enable post conflict recovery.

On Thursday 16th February 2017 a signing ceremony was held between United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and four Qatari National Organizations; Qatar Charity, Sheikh Eid Charity, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (RAF) in the presence of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, Rashid Abdel Rahman Al-Naimi.

In his welcoming remarks, the Qatari ambassador reiterated his government’s commitment to realizing peace and stability in Darfur in collaboration with the government of Sudan and the international community through the implementation of the Darfur Development Strategy by stating that “The State of Qatar believes in the essential role of development and building peace and stability. Qatar has already completed the first phase of building five model villages to encourage voluntary return of the Darfurians as well as announcing the building of an additional 10 villages in different parts of Darfur. I wish here to commend the role of the peace partners spearheaded by UNDP for their role in laying the foundation of peace and stability.”

For his part Lt. Gen. Salah Al-Tayib Awad Commissioner General of the Sudan Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission further outlined that “This ceremony is dedicated to kick off phase 2 reintegration agreements which also includes other projects targeting peace and security in Darfur. We are proud to say that we have now passed the critical stages in reintegration in Darfur where 1,600 ex-combatants in phase one were reintegrated and we wish to target an additional 1,400 combatants in phase 2 which will total to 3000 reintegrated ex combatants. We are also looking forward to working with the Qatari NGOs in these efforts”.

UNDP Resident Coordinator Ms. Marta Ruedas further added “I wish to hail the long and steady partnership which UNDP has with the DDR commission that expanded to other areas in development work . Together we can make a difference and for that purpose we need to have a full range of partnerships similar to the ones we have with the Commission. We need to invest on the new partnership with various stakeholders for the benefit to the Darfur people”.

The ceremony took place to support the implementation of livelihood and economic reintegration activities for ex-combatants in the Darfur Community Based Reintegration and Stabilization Programme. In addition, another five contracts were signed with the same organizations to implement activities under the Strengthening of Land Management for Peaceful Co-Existence in Darfur. These projects are supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) through the United Nations Fund for Recovery, Reconstruction and Development in Darfur (UNDF).