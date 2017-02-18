Fourth College Fair Concludes

Khartoum – British Educational Schools – IGCE Section launched on Thursday its 2-day Fourth College Fair

. The opening ceremony was addressed by Khartoum State Minister of Education, Dr. Farah Mustafa Farah who commended the efforts of the British Educational Schools in organizing the fair for the benefit of the students who are heading towards university education. The principal of the Schools, Mutassim Zarroug pledged, in his speech, that they will continue their distinguished and unique initiative to assist students and parents choose the most appropriate studies in the universities inside Sudan and abroad.

Several Sudanese and foreign universities and colleges participated in the fair to display their specializations and conditions of admission.

The fair concluded yesterday, Friday, with a record number of visitors including parents, students, and officials.