Animal Resources Ministers Convene Coordination Conference, FVP Addresses Conferees

Khartoum (Photo: Alsir Mukhtar) -- The First Vice-President First Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh has called for taking tough measures against parties

believed to be messing with national animal resources exportation.

The Ministry of Fishery and Animal Resources has held its 6th coordination conference on improvement of animal progenies, considering that 70 percent of the population relies on agriculture and animal farming.

Animal resources and exports contribute 25 percent of the national gross income, in addition its contribution to food security and combating poverty.

The First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh stressed the importance of setting up plans and programs to arrive at aspired goals by 2019, especially after the lifting of the US economic sanctions, adding that taping animal resources should be taken into a serious consideration and in line with President Al Bashir’s initiative for Arab food security.

Saleh drew the attention of relevant parties to the danger of notable decline in Sudanese animal resources ex[orts over the past, calling for holding parties found to be in neglect of discharging their national duties accountable for their actions.

The Vice-President underscored the importance of concerned authorities to pinpoint the real causes of decline in Sudanese livestock exports.

“Look for the reasons for drop in exports,” he demanded concerned authorities, hinting that some brokers are behind decline and troubles Sudanese animal exportation is faced with. However, the vice-president accentuated the need for coordination among all parties to rectify the situation.

He demanded concerned bodies to report any parties involved in obstructing or messing with animal exports to the Presidency, warning to take punitive and tough measures against any party found to be hindering or messing with animal exports.

Saleh admitted that fees on livestock exports have notably affected the volume of exportation; therefore, he called upon local authorities to minimize fees levied on exporters in favor of boosting national revenues from animal resources.

He cited the Netherlands, which he described as a small nation but is able to meet the world’s demand for milk and cheese.

Saleh acknowledged the existence of challenges to animal resources manifested in lack of accurate statistics about the actual size of Sudanese livestock, in a reference of conflicting figures currently available.

He stressed the significance of animal vaccination against common viruses, considering animal-related illness reported around different regions of the world such as bird flu.

The Minister of Animal Resources Musa Tibin in his speech highlighted the importance of caring about animal health, adding that the ministry is working for boosting livestock exports, which he admitted is faced with mounting challenges.

He revealed that Sudan will receive two bio-reactions from Germany, expected to arrive next June, in addition to receiving vaccines from Arab organizations.

The Minister called for providing adequate support to control animal illness if the country is to tap its abundant animal resources. The minister further called for giving special care for veterinarian medicine, adding directing veterinarian doctors to care about animal health falls within the ministry of animal resources’ core priorities.

Tibin noted that the ministry’s recent measures to cut the number of quarantines were aimed at quality and standards to ensure that Sudanese livestock exports are not sent back, a reference to some countries which had earlier sent back Sudan’s livestock exports due to some problems.

Eventually, in his remarks the Minister of Animal Resources, Musa Tibin pledged that his ministry will pursue the course of meeting all applicable measures, and presidential directives in aid of improving livestock exports and national revenues in accordance with the Presidential Decree of 2016, in addition to sparing no pains to improve fishery and other animal resources sectors and remove all obstacles to the national animal resources.