Al-Mahdi Calls for Renunciation of Narrow Political Perceptions

Khartoum - The National Umma Party leader Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi has called on the members of his part to shun what he called narrow political perceptions

and work for noble national objectives in aid of humanitarian and national economic projects. Al-Mahdi called for working for a better future.

While addressing a green campaign for planting trees, the National Umma Party leader noted that the world is faced with different climate challenges and that Sudan is prepared to contribute to combating desertification.

Omar Nimir, the Head of Khartoum state High Council for Environment, Urban and Rural Development, said the participation by the Umma party leader in the green campaign was commendable, describing his involvement in the green belt campaign as a real addition to the state’s green project.

Nimir called for a nationwide conference involving experts and specialists to combat desertification and tap Sudan’s abundant national resources.

Sadiq al-Mahdi returned to Sudan on Thursday after spending two years in exile, telling his supporters that he has returned to achieve peace and democracy.

"I have returned to the country to stop war, achieve peace and set up democracy and restitution of rights," Al-Mahdi said in a speech at a public square after leaving Khartoum airport, adding that he would work for fighting Islamic extremist groups and revive moderate Islam.