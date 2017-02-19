BADEA Signs Two Agreements with Uganda

Khartoum – The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has signed in his head office in Khartoum to loan agreements with Uganda. The first amounts to

US$11.50 million to finance the development of a highway and the second for financing private sector projects and foreign trade amounting to US$6 million. This comes within BADEA programme to finance foreign trade and private sector.

The highway aims at contributing in linking eastern and central regions of Uganda and other regions with Kampala.

The two agreements were signed by BADEA Director, Dr. Sidi Uld Al-Tah and Ugandan Finance minister.

It is to be noted that the total finance of BADEA in favour of Uganda amounted to US$184.59 million to finance 38 development projects.